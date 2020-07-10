Speakers at Thursday night’s virtual town hall were focused on addressing community concerns regarding policing and finding ways to reunite the community.
Walla Walla leaders have been inundated with emails and other communication reflecting the national outcry over perceived problems with police brutality and systemic racism as well as local concerns about a controversial tattoo worn by a Walla Walla police officer
In the first of three planned public meetings, authorities spoke about what defunding the police and changing police tactics would look like in Walla Walla.
Leaders asked questions, and staff tried to answer the community’s call for detailed information.
Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber spoke about his department, police culture, policies, budget, reform, tattoos, and his recent speech at a community support rally at the police station.
In response to questioning by City Council member Riley Clubb, the chief reflected on his speech that night.
“Well, if you put me on the spot like that, yes. If I were to go back in time and had an opportunity to do things differently, yeah, I probably would not have spoken at that rally just because it created more division than it did unity,” Bieber said on Thursday.
He added that he probably instead would have gone out and talked with people and heard what they had to say.
Bieber’s speech the evening of June 24 included a firm backing of Officer Nat Small’s First Amendment Right to have the tattoo, which this week the officer announced he will alter, that has created a community division between those who support the Walla Walla man and tout his record as a Marine and as an officer and those who are outraged by the image inked as a memorial to a fallen comrade in 2010 because it includes a double S symbol historically used by the Scout Snipers but later banned because of its similarity to the SS insignia used by Nazi Germany.
Bieber also made a religious statement that night at the rally, saying: “I’m not going to lie to anybody and say we are perfect. There’s only one person that walked the face of the earth that was perfect.”
Bieber’s speech at the rally angered members of an organization still calling for Bieber to be fired for his alleged mishandling of the tattoo situation as well as the approximately 40 local protesters present at what was originally to be a peaceful gathering in opposition to the tattoo but turned into a large rally when hundreds of supporter also arrived that night.
With these rifts still fresh among city residents, leaders set the stage Thursday for a continuing discussion to take place once more later this month and again sometime in mid-August.
Mayor Tom Scribner described the “hundreds, in fact close to 2,000 emails to the Council and the city asking us, telling us, demanding ... we do many things, many of them mutually exclusive, many of them illegal.”
“We are concerned and we want as much as reasonably possible to put in place and utilize policies and procedures that will achieve the greatest good for the greatest number,” he said.
Looking at defunding
Bieber spent some time Thursday night talking about police work and such ideas as defunding police — what he has called during his 35-plus-year career “differential calls response.”
Differential calls response is when authorities, rather than of sending a police officer to a suicidal subject or non-violent mental health crisis call, send someone trained in mental health.
“The question is: Why are we sending a highly trained, armed police officer with arrest powers to these calls?” Bieber read from his presentation. “One reason, because the police work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and people either don’t want to or can’t wait until normal business hours when other resources are available.”
Clubb commented after the presentation that he thought the differential calls response was “fascinating.”
“That gives us the most opportunity for where we can find progress,” Clubb said. “I’m glad to see you’re looking at those.”
With regard to funding and other policing issues, City Manager Nabiel Shawa said the Council has 100% control over all of the city’s financials as well as the size of the police force, vehicle replacement standards and various policies.
This explanation came after a question from Clubb and many who have asked or demanded the Council consider “defunding the police” meaning take some of those funds and distribute them to services prepared to handle specific situations, as Beiber exemplified.
“You can certainly impact it” Shawa said. “You can shift focus within the police force on the policy directions you take. While you must adhere to certain state and federal standards, you do have great latitude in working with the police budget.”
The city holds various budget meetings this fall for the 2021 and 2022 biennial budget, which allows public discussion and comment.
The two-year general fund that hosts the majority of city services the community sees and uses such as police, fire, parks, library and others total $76.5 million for the years 2019 and 2020 in expenditures, according to his visual presentation.
Within those expenditures, general administration makes up the second highest, at 25% of the budget, and police makes up the highest at 26%, at $19.8 million for the two-year budget. Most of that covers personnel costs, accounting for 75% in 2020.
“When you look at cities across the board, it’s really pretty typical that when you provide police and fire, you’re in and around that 40-50% level,” Shawa said.
In Walla Walla, police and fire total 38% of the city budget, but that does not include paramedics, he said.
Use of force
Another topic the police chief discussed was use of force, which has drawn national concern.
He said six of the eight changes listed in #8can’twait, a national campaign to bring change to police department, already were in use in Walla Walla, and the other two, which would ban shooting at moving vehicles and the use of the carotid control hold were being reviewed.
A carotid control hold, the only such hold allowed in Walla Walla, doesn’t restrict oxygen to the brain like the chokehold or stranglehold does, Bieber said. However, Walla Walla police officers rarely use the move, he said, and when they have, no injuries were reported.
Shooting at moving vehicles only was allowed when an officer believed “no other reasonable means are available to avert the threat of the vehicle, or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the officer or others,” Bieber said in his presentation.
The police department posted its full policy on use of force online after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis and national protests began in late May. The “Training, Policies, and Community Response” documents were posted “to make sure a tragedy like Mr. Floyd’s death will not occur here,” the website stated.
Found under the Q&A section — found at ubne.ws/WWPD — are policies on chokeholds or strangleholds.
For details on Walla Walla Police Department’s use of force guidelines, visit ubne.ws/useofforce.
Tattoo policies
Officer Small’s tattoo also was addressed in Thursday’s discussion — as was the officer himself.
Tattoos are allowed to show outside clothing except if they depict racial, sexual, discriminatory, gang-related or obscene language. And, while on duty, officers were expected to cover offensive tattoos, Chief Bieber said in his presentation.
City Attorney Tim Donaldson said the city’s current tattoo policy requires officers to never show their tattoo on duty if it is deemed offensive, but no authority could be found for public employers to regulate employee tattoos when staff members were off duty.
Some have suggested a total ban of employee tattoos or a partial ban, but Donaldson’s legal opinion deemed those options invalid.
“We cannot compel persons to relinquish their free speech rights as a condition of public employment,” he said. “That doesn’t mean public employment is a free-speech sanctuary or that the city is powerless to regulate some employee’s speech, but its authority in that regard is limited.”
He said that public employer can regulate speech “to the extent necessary to promote the efficiency of public services that it provides.”
He said regulating off-duty speech unrelated to work is limited and requires strong justification, based on service efficiency.
“Saying something on one’s own time that doesn’t impair the efficiency of services that the city provides is something that’s beyond the city’s ability to regulate.”
Additionally, Donaldson said the Council does not have the authority to hire or fire city employees except for the city manager and attorney. That power lies with the city manager.
The city of Walla Walla is set up under state law with no city charter, but a title of the revised code of Washington lays out how the city is organized and how it operates, he said.
In dealing with city employees, the city manager must provide due process by giving notice, reason and an opportunity to be heard before termination, Donaldson said.
Following these, the city manager has to comply with Civil Service Commission requirements and union contracts. Even if the city manager decides to fire a civil service employee, the Civil Service Commission could reverse the decision.
More than a tattoo
Chief Bieber described why he hired Officer Small.
“For the same reason I have hired every other person since I became chief — because of the content of his character as proven through his extensive background investigation, as proven through his polygraph results, as proven through his psychological exam results and as proven by his performance as a police officer.”
Small’s characteristics, Bieber said, included selflessness, compassion, understanding, patience, respect, a commitment to Walla Walla and self-improvement, and many more.
As far as the tattoo went, the department would “not tolerate racist, anti-semetic, misogynistic, LGBTQ discrimination, thoughts, speech or actions,” Bieber said.
“We stand against discrimination, thoughts, speech or actions,” he said. “By now, many if not most of you, have seen Officer Small’s statement announcing that in an effort to bring healing and unity to our community, he will alter his tattoo, eliminating the double S portion. Once again, Officer Small has proven through his actions the content of his character, the commitment he has to Walla Walla, and how honorable he is.”
Chief’s advisors
The police chief on Thursday also acknowledged that having advisors help him make decisions was wise and that he welcomed the idea.
He has created the Chief’s Advisory Committee, with 11 members plus himself. The goal is to “discuss the issues surrounding the delivery of local law enforcement services and provide input to the chief for his consideration in making changes to help improve both the department and the services it provides.”
Among the topics to be discussed at an upcoming meeting are body and car cameras. Bieber has been strongly opposed to these for many years and for many reasons, but he mentioned at the town hall that he was open to discussing them, especially if they could be made affordable to his department.
Bieber said “efforts were made to reflect the diversity of our community” in selecting committee members. He said other factors he looked for were those willing to share their perspective and also listen, as well as having “a desire to be part of a positive and productive group aimed at imnproving our local police department.”
Those members, he said, were recommended to him or those he knew directly. They were: Steve Moss, Lindsey Luna, Roger Esparza, Earl Gooding, Kanesha Henderson, Roberto Rodriguez, Noah Leavitt, Brooke Bouchey, Tom Maccarone, Nadine Stecklein and Dick Morgan.
Additionally, Bieber said, once it was safe to do so, he wanted to have community meetings, so people could meet face to face and said forming relationships was among his goals.
“I don’t believe social media is the best way to form relationships,” Bieber said.