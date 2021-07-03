Everyone knows the acronym DUI is for driving under the influence, but what about boating while under the influence?
Operation Dry Water will began Friday, July 2, and ends Sunday, July 4. It's a nationally coordinated effort to enforce and raise awareness about boating under the influence. There will be an increased number of patrols on the water this weekend.
Using any substance and operating any sort of craft in the water can result in a BUI charge. This includes boats, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and even inflatable rafts. Every passenger on a watercraft must also have a Coast-Guard approved life jacket.
A BUI is a gross misdemeanor and can result in serious penalties similar to a DUI, such as a maximum fine of $5,000 and 364 days in jail. The blood alcohol concentration limit is 0.08%, the same as when driving a vehicle.
Refusal to submit to a breath or blood test is a civil infraction with a maximum fine of $2,050.
Sometimes, police officers will wait where boats launch, since it can be pretty obvious if someone was driving impaired or planning to drive impaired, Chief Criminal Deputy Richard Schram said.
Despite Operation Dry Water's large press campaign, a surprising amount of people still drive boats impaired, Schram said. Last year, there were 625 BUI arrests nationwide.
Driving a boat drunk or high may be taken less seriously due to a difference in laws about open containers that lead to different cultures between driving a car and driving a boat, Schram said.
It is illegal to drive with an open alcoholic container in a car, but it is not illegal in a boat. In fact, a person can have an open container in their hand and be driving and drinking it, Schram said, so the culture around boating has always been more relaxed about alcohol.
That does not mean it is any less dangerous, especially if a person isn't wearing a life jacket.
"If you get into a little fender bender in the street, you can just jump out of your car and walk around," Schram said. "If that type of thing happens in the water, and you go into the water and you're not wearing a life jacket, now you have to self-rescue."
Schram said often people aren't wearing a life jacket, and alcohol is always the No. 1 contributing factor to fatal boating accidents.
Overloading a vessel is also dangerous, especially when combined substances and a lack of life jackets.
"In one specific instance, we had some people that were drinking, so the operator was impaired, and they put too much weight on their boat," Schram said. "The boat actually took on water and swamped. It was in the river system, it was dark since it was night, and there ended up being a drowning fatality."
The goal of programs like Operation Dry Water is to prevent situations like that through education.
Coast Guard approved life jackets that fit properly are one step to ensure boater safety. In the summer, it is also good to make sure everyone is hydrated by bringing ample drinking water.
"We don't tell people to not have fun, we want to see everyone having a great time out there," Schram said. "If you have a sober operator and everyone else is drinking, great. Give him some sunblock, water, have a great time, but make sure you have somebody sober on your boat. You have to have at least one."
People can learn more about the dangers of boating under the influence at boatsober.org.