A community of foodies in the Walla Walla Valley has grown through the isolation of the pandemic with the help of social media over the last six weeks.
Walla Walla Kitchen Peeps is a social media group whose members share a zest for cooking and range from serious chefs to the culinary curious.
Now at more than 280 members, the participants show off beautiful dishes, share the recipes and discuss techniques online.
“I think this is a nice artistic outlet for anyone interested in how dishes get made, whether serious or just learning,” Walla Walla Kitchen Peeps creator Mike Eberle said.
Eberle works in the wine industry as a barrel rep, having a year ago created Walla Walla Vine Peeps on Facebook. That membership is now well over 1,000 people.
However, the culinary arts have long fascinated him, and having been out of work since the outbreak of COVID-19, Eberle has spent more time in the kitchen.
One ingredient in particular was out of reach with stay-at-home orders brought on by the pandemic, so Eberle figured the solution might come via a Facebook. Thus, in mid-April he created Walla Walla Kitchen Peeps.
“I did this on a whim during the lockdown,” Eberle said. “I was just trying to find a way to get fresh rice noodles so I could make pad see ew, and I didn’t want to have to drive to Pasco so I could get them at the Columbia Oriental Market. So I said, ‘Hey, I’ll start this group as a way to gain a little knowledge. Let me see if someone out there might know something I don’t.’ It’s just taken off.
“And the funny thing is I still haven’t asked about where to get rice noodles,” Eberle said. “There’s just been so many other interesting things posted. It’s just been fun.”
For example, last Thursday night, Walla Walla Valley Main Street Jazz Band director Paul Vandervort posted images of his dinner, a “hanging tender from Butcher Butcher (on South Colville Street), homemade red wine demi-glace, & fondant potatoes.”
Within an hour, his post had included dozens of reactions ranging from likes to wows, and comments asking how he prepared it from folks excited to make it, too.
About the same time, Tiffany Singer Jenes had posted mustard Milanese with an arugula salad, and quickly had several likes and excited comments.
“People seem to really like (the page),” Eberle said. “I’ve gotten some private notes, and also some comments saying, 'Thanks for starting this.' It helps some people out with all that’s going on. They’re learning new things, and it’s like a release.”
Whereas Eberle created Walla Walla Wine Peeps to help boost sales for local vineyards, Walla Walla Kitchen Peeps is simply a chance for the isolated to talk food.
“Wine Peeps started as a promotional platform,” Eberle said. “Kitchen Peeps isn’t promoting any products. We’re just sharing ideas, kitchen techniques. I mean, once you have a technique down, you can go countless ways. It’s all about sharing.”
Eberle practically grew up cooking as a youngster in South Cle Elum, and eventually discovered a kitchen can be its own world.
“I was the youngest of seven kids, and my mom was ill at the time, so if I wanted to eat, I had to make something myself sometimes,” Eberle said. “But it was not until I was living in Seattle for a little bit, that I really got into it.
“There was this cooking group of eight, with chef William Keegan as its instructor, and we’d do dinner at each of our homes,” Eberle said. “We rotated. The first was at my place, and there we cooked this seven-course meal with him teaching us his techniques. We were learning how to cook in a real kitchen. That led me to buy my first food processor.”
Eberle soon continued his culinary education.
While staying in Seattle, he signed on for extension office classes through the University of Washington in Thai and Italian cooking, he said.
“Then, there was this class in Chiang Mai, Thailand. I had a visa for one month, and in that time, I took seven days of classes," he said.
“That was something else. I remember learning this ridiculously good cucumber soup. Now, I had never really been fond of cucumbers before, but that was a knockout soup.”
With the creation of the social media group, Eberle doesn't have to leave the community to also see dishes such as Lanzhou-style hand pulled duck egg noodles with Chinese cumin lamb and homemade beef bone broth, layered eggplant casserole with lamb, and fresh apricot and hazelnut tart tatin with Myers's Rum.
Even better, he can learn how to make it himself with a simple comment, as he wrote on a recent post about Thai chicken salad with creamy and spicy cashew dressing: "Would love the dressing recipe!"