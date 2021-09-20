Children interested in Cub Scouts in Walla Walla can learn more about it from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on the Assumption School grounds, 2066 E Alder St.
The events is open to girls and boys in kindergarten through fifth grade. Kids don't need to join scouts to attend, Al Sutlick said.
The program will include a T-shirt, BB-gun shooting, archery, glider building and flying, leather work and more, with a break from noon-1 p.m. for independent lunch.
"Stay as long or as little as you wish, and feel free to stop by before or after your soccer games," Sutlick said.
Many kids who are already in scouts are attending the event because they were unable to attend camps over the past year.
"We want to open our activities up for all to see if they would like to join us," Sutlick said. "All the activities will be supervised and assisted by adult scout leaders and Boy Scouts from Troop 305."
The cost is $20 per child, and includes all crafts and supplies, the shirt and a small day pack to keep everything in. Preregistration is not necessary. Please bring a water bottle, Sutlick said.
For more details, contact Sutlick at 509-240-2197.
