Bertha Clayton is able to walk a path already trodden mostly smooth by her mother and grandmothers.
She knows it is her responsibility to continue carving out the road ahead for her three little girls. And for every woman who wants to — or has to — make parenting and work fit together in a life-sized jigsaw puzzle.
Clayton is an attorney at Hernandez Immigration Law in Walla Walla. On Monday, March 8, she was willing to discuss her own experiences on raising children while on working behalf of her clients in light of International Women's Day.
This spot on the calendar began in 1911 and represents a global day focused on the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. That historical moment was preceded by two years in the United States when National Women's Day was observed on Feb. 28, 1909.
Now, every March 8 marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, according to the organization, noting that groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality on this day.
Clayton doesn't have to look far to see her own roadmap for furthering the contributions made by women.
It began with her namesake. Clayton's grandmother, Bertha Bates Poirier, was born in the Walla Walla Valley in 1902, staying here until her death in 1995 at age 92.
Educated in a schoolhouse up Blue Creek in the foothills of the Blue Mountains on the east edge of where Walla Walla would eventually expand, the first Bertha Poirier was widowed in mid-life.
She was also independent, articulate, creative and intelligent, according to her granddaughter.
Bertha Poirier wasn't afraid to take on a man's world in raising cattle and working the family farm until well into her 80s.
She was an author and avid reader, teaching Clayton how to read when she was 4, she recalled.
"Her word was the final word," Clayton said.
Clayton's maternal grandmother was cut from the same cloth. Maria de Jesus Garcia was born in Mexico and widowed with two children at a young age before marrying again and raising five children.
When her family moved to the Walla Walla area in the 1980s, they were among the initial wave of Hispanic workers to fully settle, to become woven into the fabric of an evolving community.
Clayton's maternal grandmother was a progressive, open-minded thinker.
"She believed in raising strong, smart, independent women making their own way," she said. "She was always positive — looked for the best in people and encouraged her children and grandchildren to always be their best."
Clayton's father, Roy Poirier, married her mother, Abelina Arellano, after the two met at a local cannery in 1980.
“When they met, my father did not speak Spanish and my mother did not speak English,” Bertha Clayton said recently told the Union-Bulletin staff. "They have been married for 36 years and raised me and my sister, a tech executive in Seattle, on a small farm."
She was interviewed for the newspaper’s first ever publication of "39 Under 39," spotlighting young professionals set for release Sunday, March 21.
"My parents prioritized our education and taught us the values of honesty, hard work, respect and perseverance," she said. "From them, I learned that all work has value, and that every person's effort and contribution should be valued and respected. These values are the bedrock of how I practice law."
That's also the inheritance she intends to pass on, Clayton said.
"I want to be a model to my three little girls that women are strong, impactful change-drivers and to encourage and support their individual passions and interests as they grow up," she said.
Clayton is hopeful that the Walla Walla Valley is coming into a time when women are getting a full seat at the table.
The first female Walla Walla County Superior Court commissioner, Patricia Fulton, was appointed to the bench this past January, for instance, she pointed out.
As well, Clayton is seeing more organizations being intentional in diversifying their leadership to include women.
"They are including young women, and we are a hard group to get on a board," she said, noting that demographic is still in the busiest time of active parenting.
Yet it is important to get include the perspective of women as nonprofit and other agencies work to solve community problems, Clayton feels.
To truly benefit from the "amazing women" in the Valley, however, the paucity of childcare here must first be resolved, she said.
She is fortunate to have a husband whose job in law enforcement allows him three days off in a row, and who actively assumes an equal share of the parenting work.
For many women, however, they have to face a very difficult choice to work or not in a way few men are asked to do, as there are so few options for child care locally, the attorney said.
Still, it's those kind of experiences women can ultimately use to their advantage, Clayton explained.
"Early in my career I thought I would have to act like a man to be successful, and I kind of modeled doing business that way," she said.
"Then I realized that in my life as a woman, with my experiences, with my kids, those are actually more valuable to my clients. I think that is actually a bigger asset. Women shouldn't be scared of being themselves."