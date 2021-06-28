Walla Walla fire officials said a house fire Saturday, June 26, is still being investigated and estimated the home to have extensive damage.
According to a release from Walla Walla Fire Department spokesperson Jennifer Scott, the blaze was called in at 5:36 p.m. Saturday when someone reported seeing a garage on fire at 1037 E. Alder St., across the street from Pioneer Park.
Walla Walla fire stations No. 1 and 2 responded, along with Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 and the College Place Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived, there was a "heavy fire" seen in back area of the house and reaching into the eaves of the home, according to the release.
Scott said the soaring temperatures and steady winds made it difficult to battle the blaze. As they attacked it, firefighters found the fire had made its way into the attic of the house.
By 7:18 p.m., the fire was brought under control, the release noted.
The home, owned by Cliff Webb, was estimated to have about $170,000 worth of damage done to it including "extensive damage" to its structure and contents, according to the release.
No firefighters or occupants of the home were injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.