Walla Walla hosts legislator forum

The Walla Walla County Democrats are sponsoring a forum with two local Republican legislators in January.
The forum with Rep. Skyler Rude, R- Walla Walla, and Rep. Bill Jenkin, R- Prosser, will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 in the Walla Walla High School Commons.
Forum organizers invite the public to attend and ask state lawmakers questions about the upcoming session. The moderator will collect questions from the audience and invite the representatives to answer.
“This is an opportunity for the legislators to brief the public on their caucus priorities for the session as well as their personal ambitions. In turn, the public will have the legislators’ attention with regard to community issues both narrow and broad,” Don Schwerin, the moderator for the event, said.
Rude and Jenkin serve as representatives of the 16th Legislative District, comprising Walla Walla and Columbia counties and parts of Benton and Franklin counties.
The event is bipartisan and is meant to familiarize people with the legislators and allow the public to feel more comfortable talking to them and making a phone call, said John Knapp, chairman of the Walla Walla County Democrats.
“Legislators need to know our key issues and what is important to us,” Knapp said.
This effort to engage all residents was lauded by the representatives.
“I appreciate the local Democrats taking the initiative to host this event,” Rude said. “Especially today, taking advantage of opportunities for bipartisan dialogue is critically important. The meeting will give the public an opportunity to share their legislative priorities, while allowing legislators to share what the public can expect of the session.”
Jenkin said he is looking forward to the 2020 session.
“I look forward to working together to make Washington a better place for all our residents. During this session I am hopeful we can unite as one Washington,” he said.