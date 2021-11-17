There will be both a Holiday Parade of Lights and a Holiday Driving Tour this year in the city of Walla Walla, providing double the opportunity for area residents to enjoy creative displays of Christmas lights and holiday cheer.
Title sponsor Columbia REA joined the city of Walla Walla and the Downtown Walla Walla to support the driving tour.
The Holiday Parade of Lights, which typically runs east on Alder Street from Fifth Avenue to Palouse Street, before looping back down Main Street, didn’t occur in 2020 due to concerns of thousands gathering in Walla Walla’s downtown during the pandemic. Instead, the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation joined many other communities around the state which pivoted to a driving tour: residents and businesses decked their halls and walls with lights and invite the community to drive by and enjoy their hard work.
This year, both events are going to be taking place.
Residents or business owners interested in entering the Driving Tour must register no later than Dec. 2, which can be done at https://ubne.ws/3FlaOkc. Displays must be completed by Dec. 5. A route map of all registered residences or businesses will be available on the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation website on Dec. 6.
For those with the best decorations, $5,000 in cash will be given awarded Saturday, Dec. 11, at First Avenue Plaza in Downtown Walla Walla. For additional information, contact organizers at kathryn@downtownwallawalla.com.
The Parade of Lights is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on Main Street, and is sponsored by Nelson Construction Corp.
