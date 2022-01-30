Consumers who dine at Graze locations in Walla Walla and Tri-Cities have everything to do with annual financial donations the grateful owners give to the nonprofit Ronald McDonald House in Spokane.
The impetus for the financial gifts followed the premature birth of daughter Frances Lastoskie to Walla Wallans Rebecca “Becca” and John Lastoskie on Jan. 14, 2008, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The couple decided to take 10% of sales during one week around her birthday to benefit the national charitable home, which this year was from Jan. 9-15, 2022.
“We’re super excited because this is the most we’ve ever been able to donate,” Becca Lastoskie said.
“With $8,859 from last week the total since 2011 is more than $52,000,” she said.
Frances was born at 26 weeks, “during a really crazy snow storm and no family in town.”
She weighed 1½ pounds and was on a ventilator in the Sacred Heart neonatal intensive care unit, her stay 100 days in duration, Becca Lastoskie said. “The doctors up there are pretty amazing.”
The couple initially stayed in a hotel, but that was costly.
A nurse clued them in to the Ronald McDonald House, which allows families with sick children receiving treatment to stay nearby. They could lodge there for about $10 a day, Becca Lastoskie recalled.
It was a tremendous savings for the couple who juggled responsibilities with their son, Sam, then 4, as well as their home and nascent catering business. Their sympathetic landlord, Ron Coleman, encouraged them to see to their family’s needs first, she said.
“Ronald McDonald House is so much less expensive or free depending on one’s budget,” Becca Lastoskie said. “It was like a home. We could cook meals, there’s a game room and books. You’re not crammed in.”
She continued, “We have had friends who stayed at Ronald McDonald House. It’s really trying when you have a child in the hospital. After we stayed there, the Ronald McDonald House is now bigger and nicer and on a new piece of land.”
They found it comforting to stay with other families who were also struggling because they didn’t feel so alone.
“So anyway, we’re just really happy and really thankful that they ran a Ronald McDonald House there,” she said.
Sam, who just celebrated his 18th birthday, was born early, too, but not as early as Frances, who he dubbed “Frankis.”
For perspective, gestation is typically about 280 days or 40 weeks. Preterm or premature babies are delivered before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Extremely preterm infants are born from 23 through 28 weeks.
The Lastoskies’ Graze sandwich shops started in 2006 with the drive-thru at 213 S. Ninth Ave. and expanded in 2009 to the eat-in site at 5 S. Colville St.
They also have a shop in Kennewick near Costco and another in Richland on George Washington Way. They’re planning to open a fifth location this summer on U.S. Highway 395 near the REI in Kennewick, Becca Lastoskie said.
She stressed that the funds are a donation, not a fundraiser, draw, from a percentage of the food sales during one week per year.
“I don’t believe things happen for a reason, but you can try to do something good out of something bad,” she said.
