About $11,000 in damage was sustained in a Sunday morning garage fire in northeast Walla Walla.

Walla Walla Department firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to the structure at 1476 E. Sumach St., said Walla Walla Fire Department Captain John Knowles.

The fire was sparked from a wood stove, according to a release from the city of Walla Walla.

Knowles said the damage included the contents of the garage.

The fire was under control by 1:24 a.m., and authorities cleared the scene at 2:24 a.m.

No injures were reported.

Chloe LeValley can be reached at chloelevalley@wwub.com or 509-526-8326.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.