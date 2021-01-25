About $11,000 in damage was sustained in a Sunday morning garage fire in northeast Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Department firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to the structure at 1476 E. Sumach St., said Walla Walla Fire Department Captain John Knowles.
The fire was sparked from a wood stove, according to a release from the city of Walla Walla.
Knowles said the damage included the contents of the garage.
The fire was under control by 1:24 a.m., and authorities cleared the scene at 2:24 a.m.
No injures were reported.