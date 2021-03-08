Fire crews knocked out a garage fully engulfed in flames Monday afternoon on Wilbur Avenue within five minutes upon arrival.
The Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched to 117 N. Wilbur Ave. at 2:47 p.m. March 8 to respond to the structure fire, Walla Walla Fire Department Captain John Knowles said.
Todd Stubblefield, incident commander of the department, ran all the fire crews and had the fire under control in five minutes, he said.
The fire did not reach other properties.
Walla Walla police officers closed Wilbur Avenue from University Drive to Tacoma Street for 30 minutes, with detours in place to give crews some room to respond, he said.
No one was injured, and there were no cars inside, but the garage and its contents are a complete loss, costing roughly $15,000, Knowles said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Knowles said at 3:10 p.m.