A small kitchen fire Wednesday, May 26, could've been much worse, Walla Walla Fire Department officials said.
According to the department's dispatch log, the call for the fire came in at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday from a home in the 900 block of Fern Avenue.
Department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said the fire happened because oil being used to cook French fries on a stove had boiled over onto the stove's burners.
The fire was put out by the time firefighters arrived. The stove and a microwave were damaged, estimated to be less than $1,500 in damage, Scott said.
Scott noted that firefighters found no smoke detectors in the home.
"(We want) to remind residents to replace missing smoke detectors and check the ones in place to be sure they are functioning properly," Scott said in an email.