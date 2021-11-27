The Walla Walla Fire Department is presenting its annual “Keep the Wreaths Red” challenge as a way to remind residents preparing for the holidays to keep their families and homes safe.
For the rest of the holiday season, each Walla Walla fire station — at the corner of 12th Avenue and Poplar Street and at Wilbur Avenue and Tacoma Street — will have a wreath mounted with red lights.
For every fire that happens now through New Year’s Day, fire department staff will replace one of the red bulbs with a white one to indicate that a fire has occurred.
The number of structure fires tends to increase during the winter months and particularly around the holiday season, according to a fire department news release.
This jump in fires typically begins around Thanksgiving and spans through the new year and are mostly unintentional and avoidable.
Local firefighters encourage residents to abide by a few safety tips outlined by the National Fire Protection Agency:
- Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top.
- Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.
- Keep children away from the stove.
- Make sure pan handles on the stove top are out of the reach of children.
