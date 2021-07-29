Walla Walla firefighters put out a small fire that was started by a candle in an apartment Wednesday, July 28, according to a release from the city of Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Fire Department personnel were called around 3:34 p.m. to the Southgate Apartments at 829 S. Second Ave., because people told dispatchers they were seeing heavy smoke from the building, according to the release.
City firefighters arrived, along with Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4, to assess to the situation. At first, they could only tell that the smoke was coming from the second floor, but without visible flames it was difficult to locate for a while.
Firefighters identified the apartment eventually and found the fire was in a bathroom. It was quickly extinguished and found to be started by loose, flammable materials touching a lit candle that was unattended, the release noted.
The fire was out at 3:47 p.m. and damage was estimated to be about $300.
No firefighters or residents were injured.