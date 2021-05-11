When the concrete is finally dried and the asphalt is painted, firefighters in Walla Walla will likely have smoother, safer access to Plaza Way from South Ninth Avenue.
But in the meantime, they must plan ahead.
Every week during the project, Walla Walla Deputy Fire Chief Eric Wood will have a conference call — along with other stakeholders — to hear from the engineers and project manager.
Wood said they will “discuss everything from work to be completed, road closures in effect, and detour plans” during those calls.
Maps are created and recreated and inspected closely.
“We have worked closely with the project manager as well as our public works department to make sure that our response times meet the response standards for our organization,” Wood said.
The Plaza Way to South Ninth Avenue route is a vital arterial that connects ambulance and firefighting services from Walla Walla’s Fire Station 1 at the intersection of West Poplar Street and South 12th Avenue to large neighborhoods in the city’s south side.
For example, if one continues driving south on South Ninth Avenue, entering state Route 125, there is no left turn option until nearly two miles later in College Place at Taumarson Road.
Some south side neighborhoods will have easy enough access during construction, but a number of apartments, condos, houses and businesses can only get in and out from Plaza Way.
An alternative route will be in place when the road is fully closed, sending drivers south to Whitney Road.
It’s one thing for drivers who may be inconvenienced, where planning ahead by leaving earlier is all it takes.
But, by definition, an emergency is never planned.
That’s why firefighters are working closely with project managers to scope out the best routes and be aware long in advance for when a road is out of commission.
For now, enough of the road is open that ambulances and fire engines have been able to get up and down Plaza Way no problem, Wood said on Friday, May 7.
The plan is to keep the road open as long as possible while still allowing optimal time for construction, Wood said he had been told by the managers.
However, if access from the north side of Plaza Way does get shut down completely during the project, Wood said the backup is to call for backup.
“In the event we no longer have access via Plaza Way, we have a mutual aid agreement in place with Walla Walla County (Fire District No. 4) to respond to that area, if needed,” Wood said.
The fire district’s Station 41 is on South Howard Street and has an ambulance and firefighting trucks. The district can access Plaza Way from the south by taking Howard Street to Prospect Avenue, which could be faster than sending Walla Walla’s fleet through city neighborhoods.
All in all, Wood said the department is expecting the roundabout to be an improvement for emergency services, especially during peak rush hours.
“Having a free flow of traffic with use of the ... roundabout should ease that congestion and allow our crews to navigate the intersection in a more efficient and safe manner,” Wood said.