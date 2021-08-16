No one was hurt in a Walla Walla house fire on Friday, Aug. 13, Walla Walla Fire Department officials said. The cause of the fire is believed to be improper disposal of cigarettes, according to a statement from the department.
Officials estimate $70,000 in damages.
WWFD crews arrived at the 200 block of West Maple Street a little before 10 p.m. Friday to find residents of the house using water to try to put out fire on a couch in the front lawn.
The firefighters had been advised when they were first called that there was someone in the house trying to put the fire out themselves. However, everyone had evacuated by the time firefighters responded.
The fire was controlled by 10:15 p.m.