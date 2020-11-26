As the holiday season sets in, the Walla Walla Fire Department displayed wreaths with red lights Monday at its stations to remind residents of fire safety.
Should a red bulb turn white, it will signify there has been a fire.
The number of structure fires frequently increases around the holiday season due to avoidable accidents, officials announced.
“We hope the community will help us keep the wreaths red by keeping safety at the forefront during this holiday season,” Walla Walla Fire Department Captain John Knowles said in a release.
The National Fire Protection Association advises people to not leave the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop, stay home when cooking turkey, periodically checking on it, and keep kids away from the stove, making sure the handles of pans on the stovetop are out of reach.