The Walla Walla Fire Department reminds residents to be cautious of fire during the holiday season.
The number of structure fires tends to increase across the country around Christmas, a WWFD report said.
Here are some safety tips recommended by the WWFD to keep in mind as you are decorating Christmas trees using candles and/or electrical components that have the potential to start a fire:
- Remember to water your Christmas tree every day — they drink a lot!
- Make sure the tree is at least three feet away for any heat source.
- Follow the manufacturers’ recommendations when stringing light strands together. Typically, three is the maximum.
- Always turn decorative lights off when you leave your residence or go to bed.
- Keep lit candles away from combustible materials, and don’t leave them unattended.
- Always blow your candles out before you leave your residence or go to bed.
- Stay in the kitchen while you are cooking on the stove top and keep decorations away from cooking equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.