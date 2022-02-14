Nobody was injured in an apartment fire at 20 W. Walnut St. that caused several thousand dollars in damage on Friday night Feb. 11, according to the Walla Walla Fire Department release.
The destruction is estimated at $4,000, largely due to damage of the apartment’s contents from smoke, Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles told the U-B.
While the fire inspector has not concluded the report, cause of the fire was ruled accidental, likely due to discarded “smoking materials,” Knowles said.
Several fire engines were dispatched to the small apartment complex shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters were briefly delayed in putting out the fire because a tenant of the apartment unit reportedly attempted to re-enter the building while there was an active fire.
Walla Walla police officers assisted with this problem, allowing fire crews finally to enter the building and quickly extinguish the blaze, according to the release.
Crews from Walla Walla Fire Station 1 and 2 were aided by Walla Walla County Fire District 4. Firefighters cleared the scene by 9:18 p.m., Knowles said.
