Briana Branscum and Josh Hinrichsen had always planned on adopting. Their Walla Walla family grew with the addition of Addalee, 9, and Harrisen, 4, due in large part to the efforts of Serge Zevlever.
Zevlever, a Ukrainian-American St. Louis resident, dedicated decades to helping U.S. families adopt disabled children like Addalee and Harrisen from Ukraine’s orphanages.
But his days of helping families and children have ended.
When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February, Zevlever, a dual citizen of Ukraine and the U.S., chose to remain in Kyiv with his wife, Marina, and son, Valentin.
Zevlever was shot and killed in front of his wife Feb. 26 as he stepped outside the garage where his family had hunkered down, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser started by a family friend to bring Zevlever’s remains home.
In the coming days, dozens of families took to social media and to local news organizations to spread the word among themselves and their communities: The world has lost a man dedicated to the welfare of the most vulnerable, a man who helped them adopt their sons and daughters.
A growing family
While actively considering adoption, Branscum came across a blog from an Oregon family living in Ukraine and working with adult men with disabilities who had outgrown Ukraine’s adoption system.
Soon after, she discovered the story of a young boy who needed adoption. While she and Hinrichsen later realized they were unable to meet that boy’s needs, that is when they began to consider adopting Ukrainian orphans with disabilities.
It is not uncommon for children with Down syndrome and other disabilities to be abandoned at birth in Ukraine, and despite the efforts of many like Zevlever, they face a government that has not prioritized funding their care, according to a 2011 ABC News report.
The Soviet Union encouraged families in Eastern Europe to institutionalize children with disabilities, a practice that has, in some part, lingered even after Ukraine became an independent country in 1991.
“Most of the families aren’t equipped, and there aren’t therapies to help the kids out,” Branscum said. “Kids with special needs often end up in the orphanages.”
Young children with severe mental disabilities are placed in adult institutions around the age when most children start primary school, Branscum said. Addalee would have transitioned into an adult facility at around age 5.
Ukrainian law requires international families to travel to the country during the adoption process. Branscum traveled to an orphanage called “Baby House No. 3”— colloquially referred to as the Sunshine Baby House, she said — in the southern port city of Odessa, which has prepared in recent days for a potential Russian assault.
There, she met her daughter, Addalee. The paperwork and court proceedings were labyrinthine and glacially slow, but in late 2017, Branscum was notified that her court date was finally upcoming.
She left for Odessa during Christmas and returned home on New Year’s Eve, she said, before waiting another month while their adoption petition worked its way through the system.
After the adoption was approved, Branscum returned to Ukraine the following February, waiting in the country for three weeks while Addalee’s passport was being processed.
On March 10, 2018, Branscum and Addalee walked out of the orphanage for the last time, traveling together back home to Walla Walla.
Throughout the process of dealing with a foreign government’s adoption system, Branscum relied on Zevlever and his adoption facilitation agency, Hand of Help in Adoption.
Though the two never met due to scheduling conflicts, Branscum said that it was clear from their interactions over the phone that Zevlever was dedicated to his work.
A helping hand
Serge Zevlever fled Ukraine years prior to the collapse of the Soviet Union, first making his way to Italy and later to St. Louis, his daughters told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after his death.
He co-founded Hand of Help in Adoption in 2014 with Nancy Cunningham Thornell, whom he met while helping her adopt out of Kyiv in 2010.
She had seen a girl waiting for adoption through Reece’s Rainbow, an agency in Atlanta, Georgia, that promotes international adoption of children with Down syndrome, which Zevlever was working with at the time.
“He met me in Kyiv, and he told me that, the whole time I was in country, he was responsible for me,” Thornell said. “His wife was my translator during my adoption.”
While Thornell’s daughter, who was born with clubfeet, was still up for adoption, Zevlever paid out of his own pocket for the girl’s surgery, arranging for a driver to take her from the orphanage to Kyiv for the operation.
“He thought that if she was mobile, she would have a better chance,” Thornell said.
Four years after the adoption of her daughter, Thornell and Zevlever decided to start the Hand of Help in Adoption. She helped families file their paperwork and dossier to the courts, and Zevlever met with families once they arrived in Ukraine, becoming an expert in smoothing out any bumps in the road.
“He worked quite a lot with orphanage directors getting kid’s paperwork corrected,” Thornell said. “He would do everything he could to get these kids adopted. He always went out of his way to help the kids.”
As reports circulated that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, Zevlever worked until the last minute to finalize adoption paperwork for more families. Days before he died, he helped the last adopted child getting their visa leave the country before fighting began, Branscum said.
Days after the invasion began, Zevlever and his family reportedly took shelter in an apartment garage.
A group of Chechen snipers renting a nearby apartment building shot him as he briefly stepped outside Feb. 26 before the snipers were reportedly captured by local fighters, his daughters told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Over the course of a decades-long career, Zevlever reportedly helped hundreds of Ukrainian children with special needs get adopted.
It’s not entirely clear what the future holds for Helping Hand in Adoption and similar groups operating in Ukraine, Thornell said. Russia banned international adoption of Russian children in 2012, and if Russia takes over Ukraine, the same would likely hold true there, she said.
The situation has only continued to deteriorate in the meantime. Orphanages for children with disabilities in Kyiv have been evacuated amid rocket fire in the area, and its residents have fled across the border into Poland, ABC News reported Thursday, March 3.
Some others, including an orphanage in Odessa, do not have the resources and support to evacuate despite the danger, Tanya Kozyreva, an investigative reporter in Ukraine, told the Pod Save The World during a podcast that aired March 9.
“The mayor and the City Council is claiming that they evacuated all the orphanages from Odessa, but at the same time we managed to find one where all the disabled kids are, from Odessa, and they aren’t even trying to evacuate (them),” Kozyreva said during the podcast.
“The head of this facility, this director, said, ‘I was told to evacuate, but I cannot. I need a plan to evacuate.’”
Coming home
Once in America, it took a long time for Addalee, who has a rare chromosomal abnormality and impaired speech development, to adjust to her new surroundings.
“She banshee-screamed 24/7 and had no sense that she was safe,” Branscum said. “She didn’t sleep at all.”
While settling Addalee into her new home, Branscum noticed a young boy, Harrisen, had been listed for adoption out of an orphanage in Boyarka, a town less than 15 miles away from Kyiv.
Harrisen, whose mother had been 13 when she gave birth, was born with microphthalmia, a condition that caused his eyes to develop abnormally small.
Another family went through the adoption process, but later decided that they could not keep him, Branscum said. Harrisen was soon listed with a second-chance adoption agency, which helps to find new homes after adoptions are legally dissolved.
“I was knee-deep in paperwork within a week with him,” Branscum said.
In September 2021, Harrisen too came home to Walla Walla.
