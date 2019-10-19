A Walla Walla family lost its home to a fire Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Palouse Street. Walla Walla Fire Capt. Todd Stubblefield said the single story home was a total loss.
City and Walla Walla Fire District 4 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was reported around 7:30 a.m. Stubblefield said there was already significant damage when crews arrived, although the fire was put out fairly quickly. Investigators found extensive smoke and fire damage throughout the home and they were not able to determine the cause of the fire. Stubblefield said the investigation will likely remain undetermined.
Nobody was injured and firefighters finished mop up after about two hours on scene.
The family living there was able to get assistance from other family members in town for the time being.