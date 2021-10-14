Big Pumpkin Donation
Buy Now

Four hundred of the 600 pumpkins donated by Mud Creek Farm, owned by Jeff and Kara Schulke, are unloaded at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The remainder were later delivered to the Southgate campus.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

It's the season for a Walla Walla family that annually harvests its pumpkin crop at Mud Creek Farm, an event that rolls around in late September.

Jeff Schulke
Buy Now

Jeff Schulke, who co-owns Mud Creek Farm with wife Kara, delivered pumpkins his family grew to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Oct. 14, 2021

However, the Schulke clan, parents Jeff and Kara and kids Campbell and Emerson, has a far-reaching, special mission. Proceeds from the gourds they sell benefit the Ronald McDonald House in memory of their beloved son and brother, Cooper Jeffrey "Coop" Schulke, who died at age 7 of cancer on Oct. 10, 2002.

Cooper Jeffrey Schulke

Schulke

This year, the family also decided to donate a variety of orange pumpkins, as small as baseballs to the size of two basketballs, free of charge to caregivers at Providence St. Mary Medical Center — approximately 600 of them. The pumpkins were due to arrive Oct. 14.

In celebration of fall, caregivers on the St. Mary and Southgate campuses could pick a pumpkin from bins Oct. 14-15, while supplies lasted. Jeff and Kara won't accept funds for the bounty, saying they wanted to donate them to Providence St. Mary in gratitude for the work of its caregivers.

“Kara and I have decided to donate 100 percent of the pumpkins to the staff at Providence,” Jeff Schulke wrote. “We know first hand how hard they all work, from facilities staff, medical and administrative! We have always been proud of the care given in a demanding profession.”

The Schulkes have seen 19 years pass since Coop's death. 

"As October approaches each year, we try to focus our energy on something that will bring some good out of a time of year that is not at all something we look forward to," Jeff Schulke said.

The seeds for the pumpkin project to benefit the Ronald McDonald House were planted by Coop's siblings 14 years ago. Campbell and Emmerson suggested accepting donations for the pumpkins they grow on the farm.

"We have been overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity of our family and friends. Our pumpkin patch has now become a family tradition," Jeff wrote.

Each year since Coop's death, the Schulkes visit the Ronald McDonald House in Seattle in late October or early November.

"This will be our 19th visit. We visit with families staying there and try to bring some happiness to what is otherwise a not so happy time. It makes this time of year have a purpose for us and helps us get through it with even a few smiles," he said.

Big Pumpkin Donation
Buy Now

From left, Providence St. Mary employees June Park, registered nurse, and Carolyn Holm browse some of pumpkins donated donated by Mud Creek Farm, owned by Jeff and Kara Schulke, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

During Coop's treatments the Schulkes lived as a family at the Ronald McDonald House, "and it really became our home away from home. It may sound cliché, but it really is a wonderful place to be if you have to be there. We feel like giving back in Coop's name at this time is our way of thanking the people who helped us through some of our darkest days."

Kara and Jeff hope life lessons that accompany the kids' business venture "will follow Campbell and Emerson through to adulthood and make them see that giving back is so much more rewarding then receiving."

Mud Creek Farm grows wheat, hay, Walla Walla Sweet Onions and other crops on a much bigger scale, Jeff Schulke said.

About 3-4 acres are annually set aside on the edge of a field for the sideline of pumpkins they begin harvesting in late September.

Their other pumpkins vary in size, shapes and colors, Jeff Schulke said. They try to keep a few boxes of those stocked at Hot Mama's Espresso, 1447 W Pine St., where the public can pick a gourd or two and make a donation. 

The Schulkes' annual goal is to raise somewhere in the $15,000 range for the Ronald McDonald House and Jeff expects they will surpass the mark this year.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 509-526-8313.

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment