It's the season for a Walla Walla family that annually harvests its pumpkin crop at Mud Creek Farm, an event that rolls around in late September.
However, the Schulke clan, parents Jeff and Kara and kids Campbell and Emerson, has a far-reaching, special mission. Proceeds from the gourds they sell benefit the Ronald McDonald House in memory of their beloved son and brother, Cooper Jeffrey "Coop" Schulke, who died at age 7 of cancer on Oct. 10, 2002.
This year, the family also decided to donate a variety of orange pumpkins, as small as baseballs to the size of two basketballs, free of charge to caregivers at Providence St. Mary Medical Center — approximately 600 of them. The pumpkins were due to arrive Oct. 14.
In celebration of fall, caregivers on the St. Mary and Southgate campuses could pick a pumpkin from bins Oct. 14-15, while supplies lasted. Jeff and Kara won't accept funds for the bounty, saying they wanted to donate them to Providence St. Mary in gratitude for the work of its caregivers.
“Kara and I have decided to donate 100 percent of the pumpkins to the staff at Providence,” Jeff Schulke wrote. “We know first hand how hard they all work, from facilities staff, medical and administrative! We have always been proud of the care given in a demanding profession.”
The Schulkes have seen 19 years pass since Coop's death.
"As October approaches each year, we try to focus our energy on something that will bring some good out of a time of year that is not at all something we look forward to," Jeff Schulke said.
The seeds for the pumpkin project to benefit the Ronald McDonald House were planted by Coop's siblings 14 years ago. Campbell and Emmerson suggested accepting donations for the pumpkins they grow on the farm.
"We have been overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity of our family and friends. Our pumpkin patch has now become a family tradition," Jeff wrote.
Each year since Coop's death, the Schulkes visit the Ronald McDonald House in Seattle in late October or early November.
"This will be our 19th visit. We visit with families staying there and try to bring some happiness to what is otherwise a not so happy time. It makes this time of year have a purpose for us and helps us get through it with even a few smiles," he said.
During Coop's treatments the Schulkes lived as a family at the Ronald McDonald House, "and it really became our home away from home. It may sound cliché, but it really is a wonderful place to be if you have to be there. We feel like giving back in Coop's name at this time is our way of thanking the people who helped us through some of our darkest days."
Kara and Jeff hope life lessons that accompany the kids' business venture "will follow Campbell and Emerson through to adulthood and make them see that giving back is so much more rewarding then receiving."
Mud Creek Farm grows wheat, hay, Walla Walla Sweet Onions and other crops on a much bigger scale, Jeff Schulke said.
About 3-4 acres are annually set aside on the edge of a field for the sideline of pumpkins they begin harvesting in late September.
Their other pumpkins vary in size, shapes and colors, Jeff Schulke said. They try to keep a few boxes of those stocked at Hot Mama's Espresso, 1447 W Pine St., where the public can pick a gourd or two and make a donation.
The Schulkes' annual goal is to raise somewhere in the $15,000 range for the Ronald McDonald House and Jeff expects they will surpass the mark this year.
