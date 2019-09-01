A small city — including animals, rodeo, demolition derby, and more — grows every summer in Walla Walla, and unfortunately or fortunately, needs emergency services.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 are among the primary providers for law enforcement and medical response at the fair. Agency representatives say it’s among their busiest and biggest ordeals.

More than $500,000 worth of equipment is borrowed from other agencies and organizations, Richard Schram, WWCSO chief criminal deputy, said. The makeshift office, near gates 6 and 7 on Tietan Street, includes an almost $200,000 motorhome from Benton County Sheriff’s Office. This is used as the command center’s dispatch, complete with dispatchers from Walla Walla’s office, who focus on fair communications, he said.

Then there are two green tents with flooring, air conditioning and chairs for deputies to cool off, eat and debrief while on shift. Those set-ups are about $100,000 apiece, he said, and on loan from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Deputies also have their own restroom facility courtesy of the VA, he said, and a beige tent used for arresting rowdy folks because suspects also need privacy, he said. Even the trailers on which the tents were carried have a generator, with lights, he said. And to help deputies get around, Don Johnson Sales Inc., lent three Side-by-Sides (utility task vehicles), Schram said.

Besides supplies, many agencies provide manpower on their own dime, to help regulate the fair, he said. Those include Washington State Patrol, Walla Walla, College Place, Kennewick and Pccso police departments, Umatilla, Franklin, and Benton county sheriff’s offices, WWCSO Search and Rescue, Walla Walla VA, and the state departments of Corrections and Fish and Wildlife.

Coordinating the supplies and people started about six weeks ago, Schram said, with a handful of people including himself setting up the command post days before the fair began.

Those supplies and people started being incorporated while John Turner was sheriff.

“We used to have an old Vietnam-era shelter,” he said. “We just did the best we could.”

He added the shelter provided some shade, but was inadequate for relief from the heat, as deputies walked around for 12-hour shifts. About 175 time slots throughout the fair were filled, he said, with the department still managing to have patrols elsewhere in the county. That resulted in some overtime, which was kept as minimal as possible.

Several years ago, Schram said, violent crime was higher and more law enforcement was needed. Violent crime has decreased, he said, but law enforcement presence is still needed for prevention. However, he said there still were usually one or two “major incidents” each fair.

“It helps when you have deputies just out walking around,” he said.

But walking around for hours can work up an appetite. For that, Schram said deputies or whomever is patrolling could fill up with donated food from various organizations, including the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Foundation and county commissioners. He said someone also donated a grill and propane, and county commissioners, deputies and others volunteered to cook. This year, Schram said Walla Walla Sweets Baseball announcer Roy Elia would cook for them, too.

While the donations and volunteers were great, Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider said he wanted a permanent building at the fairgrounds, not just for fair law enforcement, but because the shelter his department used for evidence storage was too small and not secure against burglars. He said the building has room for just one seized vehicle and has had several break-ins, which is problematic for keeping evidence secure.

He added city police have a building for four or five seized vehicles and Walla Walla County Fire District 8 allowed his department store its boat and trailer for free due to lack of space at the sheriff’s office building. Besides fair use and evidence storage, Crider said his office lacked space for training, with room for only about 10 people at a time.

Crider said the WWSO Foundation was compiling drawings of a building and people had pledged to donate for a building. He also said Walla Walla Community College has partnered with him to construct the building for free, as long as he could meet their schedule, and donors had offered supplies. He said his employees were looking for “stuff on the cheap” and applying for grants, too. The estimated cost of the project was unknown as plans were in infancy stages, he said.

Sheriff’s Office Foundation President Wendi Kregger said those who wished to donate can visit www.ww-sf.org, mail to 1644 Plaza Way, PMB #609, Walla Walla, Wash., 99362, or email wwsf@ww-sf.org.

Meanwhile, Crider and others, including medics, made do at the fairgrounds.

Those medics and firefighters were In another corner of the fair, near gate 4 on Orchard Street. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 was among those aiding rodeo riders, demolition derbyists and kids with scrapes and bruises, District 4 Fire Chief Rocky Eastman wrote in an email. He said about a dozen patients usually were treated during the fair. About eight to 10 firefighters and/or EMTs staff the makeshift station from noon to close each day, he added.

Also on scene were vehicles such as an engine, water tender and ambulance, for possible fires or other large catastrophes, he said.

Firefighters also take photos with children in the fire engines, he said.

“Everyone enjoys the kids,” Eastman wrote. “Many parents bring their children back each year to update their photos.”