The emergency warming center at New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St., Walla Walla, will be open tonight, said volunteer coordinator Merri Anne Huber in a release.

The center opens at 7 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m.

The church is following all COVID-19 guidance, including distancing sleeping spots, screening for fever and requiring masks at all times except for sleeping, eating and drinking.

Unhoused people in need of shelter should first try the city’s Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave., and the Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St.

Male volunteers are needed. For more information call Huber at 541-861-9055. Volunteers will be screened prior to beginning their service.

