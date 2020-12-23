The emergency warming center at New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St. in Walla Walla, will be open Wednesday night.

The church is following all COVID-19 guidance, including spacing out sleeping spots, screening for fever and requiring masks at all times except for sleeping, eating and drinking,

The center opens at 7 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20-degree range tonight.

Unhoused people in need of shelter should first try the city’s Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave., and the Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St., Volunteer Coordinator Merri Anne Huber said.

Volunteers are needed. For more information call Huber at 541-861-9055. Volunteers will be screened prior to beginning their service.

