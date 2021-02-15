The emergency warming center at New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St., Walla Walla, remains open Monday and Tuesday said volunteer coordinator Merri Anne Huber in a release.
The church is following all COVID-19 guidance, including distancing sleeping spots, screening for fever and requiring masks at all times except for sleeping, eating and drinking.
The center opens at 7 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m.
Unhoused people in need of shelter should first try the city’s Sleep Center at 1181 W. Rees Ave. and the Christian Aid Center at 202 W. Birch St.
Volunteers are always needed. For more information call Huber at 541-861-9055. Volunteers will be screened prior to service.