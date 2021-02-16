The New Beginnings Emergency Warming Center has opened daily since Feb. 8 during the recent cold streak.
It will open again Wednesday night but probably not Thursday, because warmer temperatures are predicted, Volunteer Coordinator Merri Anne Huber said. Hours of operation are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The shelter has a capacity of nine downstairs, according to COVID-19 protocols, with the possibility to shelter a few more in the sanctuary, Huber said. It has been able to meet recent demands.
“It depends on the weather, if it’s cold, if there’s snow," she said. "We’ve been seeing an average of four to five a night."
The cold temperatures arrived early last week, with highs in the 30s and lows down to 11 degrees, and continued through the beginning of the week with over a foot of snow blanketing the Walla Walla Valley.
But this week will see a steady rise in temperatures headed into the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
The Emergency Warming Center, 822 W. Main St., is third in line for a person to find refuge. The first contact should be the Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St., 509-525-7153, and then the city of Walla Walla's Sleep Center, which is run by the nonprofit Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless, located at 1181 W. Rees Ave., on the corner of 15th and Rees Ave., 509-520-0316.
If someone can't get help at the first two shelters, contact the Warming Center.
The New Beginnings shelter is doing well with supplies, but does need hot cocoa, coffee and tea, Huber said. Donations of paper towels and toilet paper would help the church as well.
To get connected, call 541-861-9055.