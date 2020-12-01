The emergency warming center at New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St. in Walla Walla, opens Tuesday night.
Volunteer coordinator Merri Anne Huber said the “last resort” sleeping spot has been used four nights so far this winter, and an incoming cold front is likely to keep it open for the next week or so.
The church is following all COVID-19 guidance, including spacing out sleeping spots, screening for fever and requiring masks at all times except for sleeping, eating and drinking.
The center opens at 7 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m.
Unhoused people in need of shelter should first try the city’s Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave., and the Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St., Huber said.
Volunteers are needed. For more information call Huber at 541-861-9055. Volunteers will be screened prior to beginning their service.