The emergency warming center at New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main St., Walla Walla, will be open Monday, Feb. 8, through possibly Sunday said volunteer coordinator Merri Anne Huber in a release.
Nighttime temperatures could get into the low teens by Thursday with a chance of snow toward the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
The church is following all COVID-19 guidance, including distancing sleeping spots, screening for fever and requiring masks at all times except for sleeping, eating and drinking.
The center opens at 7 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m.
Unhoused people in need of shelter should first try the city’s Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave., and the Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St.
Volunteers are always needed. For more information call Huber at 541-861-9055. Volunteers will be screened prior to beginning their service.