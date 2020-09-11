A new grant will bring funding to the last remaining part of Walla Walla County without a site for public safety radio communications, according to an announcement Thursday.
United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Community Facilities awarded the grant to Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications, commonly known as WESCOM.
Managed by the Walla Walla Police Department, WESCOM is the 911 public safety answering point for Walla Walla County.
The center receives emergency calls for the county. It provides dispatch services for Walla Walla and College Place police, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and most fire and emergency medical services in the county, according to a release.
Steve Ruley, WESCOM’s public safety communications manager, said the approximately $224,000 grant will go toward funding part of the last remote site needed in the north portion of the county near the Snake River.
Previously, the United States Department of Agriculture provided funding to establish a remote radio site off Skyrocket Road in Prescott.
Seven remote sites for communications coverage were designed for their radio system, but only five remote sites were funded in the past, the release stated.
“That’s the last remaining part of the county that just doesn’t have very good radio coverage down there for emergency services,” Ruley said.
Funding the project has taken years and allocations generally aren’t available. Hence, this is a good opportunity to meet the needs of residents of those rural sparsely populated areas, he said.
This new grant will allow for the completion of the system to provide better communications. The new site will improve both the quality and dependability of emergency communications and responder safety for law enforcement, fire and emergency services, the release stated.
The agency also plans to implement general improvements to aging radio system infrastructure to keep pace with changing technologies, Ruley said in the release.
The new site is expected to come on in about a year, he said.