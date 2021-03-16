A groundbreaking on Saturday will mark another chapter in the long history of a local institution.
Walla Walla’s Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks is embarking on building a new home close to Veterans Memorial Golf Course on East Rees Avenue.
“We are ready to build again,” said the lodge’s current exalted ruler, Kassandra Langis.
Plans call for a structure of roughly 6,000 square-feet to be constructed at 72 Par Drive, just down the bluff from the golf course, close to the city of Walla Walla’s Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool, just a stone’s throw from RV parking and within a mile of downtown, lodge leaders said.
The hope is the new doors will be ready to open up by early winter. Construction begins in April.
This moment has been two years in coming. The Elks’ former lodge at 351 E. Rose St. closed when the building and lot were sold to Evergreen Housing Development Group of Seattle.
The housing company is in the process of putting the multistory Lodge Apartments complex at that address.
Roaming Elks
The Rose Street lodge was built in 1972, at a time when membership was at about 4,200 people. At the time of construction, the building was a replacement for the Elks’ five-story temple at Fourth Avenue and Alder Street, which had burned in a massive fire in May of 1970.
A lot of people assumed the closure and sale of the 22,000 square foot building and much of its contents meant the end of the Elks Lodge in Walla Walla, said past exalted ruler, Greg Heimgartner, who also served as president of the Washington State Elks Association for 2019-2020.
“No question, people got the sense the Elks were done,” Heimgartner said last week.
Instead, the organization put the proceeds from the sale into a restricted bank account and became nomadic. The group of about 240 active members moved meetings from hotel conference rooms to the temporary Birch Street office to Zoom when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Langis said.
A year ago Elks officials approached Walla Walla City Council about the one-acre piece owned by the city since 1926.
With a purchase price of $208,760 settled on, the City Council surplussed the lot in its consent agenda of March 11, 2020.
With that, Elks Lodge No. 287 — Walla Walla’s club was the 287th chartered lodge in the nation — had new ground.
Construction, however, had to wait through a pandemic year of skyrocketing construction costs and disrupted supply chains, building committee member Anthony Riggs said.
The new lodge is expected to cost between $1.6 million and $1.9 million, Heimgartner said, emphasizing that a number of design and other decisions have yet to be set in stone.
Walla Walla Elks have been in this situation before.
Standing on history
The brotherhood was first organized locally on Aug. 10, 1894, with 15 members, according to historian Stephen Wilen.
In writing for the Union-Bulletin in 2018, Wilen said lodge officers eventually settled on a parcel at the northwest corner of Fourth Avenue and Alder Street. The $14,000 purchase from Katie Butz, a widow, was filed Jan. 24, 1910.
“Thus, a course was set by the Elks that in 1913 would result in one of the handsomest Elks’ Temples in the Pacific Northwest,” Wilen wrote.
The building committee then selected a design proposal for a five-story pressed-brick Elks’ temple to be built at a cost of $100,000, the historian said in quoting the Pacific Coast Architect magazine of April 1912, while noting a permit was issued to the B.P.O.E. on Aug. 1, 1912, for a four-story brick building, estimated to cost $55,000.
The final cost reached $125,000 for “five stories with a wooden pergola around the roof’s edges … to enclose the city’s first roof garden,” the historian said, referring to a May 24, 1913, article in the Walla Walla Union newspaper.
“ … On the topmost point of the building commanding the city, in alert position, stands a massive bronze statue, clearly in relief on the horizon by day, electric lighted by night; ever a friendly beacon testifying that a heaven lies beneath,” the newspaper reported.
That grand elk statue will now stand sentry atop the third version of Elks Lodge. While the space below won’t match the luxury of a century ago, the mission remains the same, officials said.
The service organization is known for its investment in youth and veterans. In a normal year, that focus includes events for kids, raising money for scholarships, donations to causes like food banks and drug awareness, Langis said.
The newest lodge will reflect a renewed sense of family for members.
“First and foremost, we are building a lodge, not to be a rental center,” Heimgartner said, adding his goal for more than a decade is to reinvigorate and sustain membership by making the lodge valuable to all parts of a family.
Unlike the Rose Street building with its large bar presence, the new lodge will be designed to make most of the interior available to all ages, Riggs said, who can trace his Elks lineage and sense of responsibility to the organization to his grandfather who served as an exalted ruler in the 1950s.
“We will still have a bar, per se, but we’ll have a shuffleboard and a pool table … kids can use that whole area,” Riggs said.
While the building will be rented on occasion, such use will largely be reserved for members and nonprofit organizations, Langis said.
Officials agreed they hope to see memberships grow again. The number of community volunteer hours via Washington state Elks was recently estimated to be worth $4.4 million, member Timothy Snyder said.
“And nationally, the dollar figure is tremendous,” he said.
When their new doors open, it will be in time to meet a predictable, post-pandemic surge in a need for people to gather together socially and in doing good works, Heimgartner said.
“The lodge doesn’t need a home to do good works,” Langis added.
“But it’s going to be nice to have a home … we can be a beacon in our community.”