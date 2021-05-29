This year's Community Bank Ducky Derby for the Exchange Club of Walla Walla went entirely virtual, although the prizes were 100% real.
The derby was "run" on Saturday, May 29, at 2 p.m., but the winners were drawn via a system provided by the Washington State Gambling Commission, organizers said.
Normally, the event is run as a giant race between thousands of yellow rubber ducks dumped into the Mill Creek channel and then corralled by a small army of volunteers.
This year's event began by volunteers selling tickets well before any guarantee of gathering crowds could be made because of COVID-19-related precautions, so tickets were sold for the virtual event.
The event raises money for education and resources to help prevent and end child abuse in the Walla Walla Valley, organizers said.
The live event, including a festival of games and vendors, will happen again May 14, 2022, the Exchange Club announced.
This year's winners, announced Saturday on the Exchange Club Facebook page, were:
- Olivia Slater, $10,000 grand prize from Walla Walla Valley Honda and the Exchange Club of Walla Walla
- Kristal Hassler, Eurotech office chair from Total Office Concepts
- Pia Mangini, Taste of Walla Walla experience donated by Columbia REA
- Paul Aguilar, $1,000 PFI Mart gas credit
- Nelson Irrigation, one-year membership to Walla Walla YMCA, $1,000 Postal Annex credit, British Columbia cruise trip from World Wide Travel Service
- Leslie Rhoads, three-night stay at Courtyard by Marriott
- Brielle Brink, wine tour for eight from Black Tie Wine Tours
- Donna Everson, $500 Inland Cellular credit
- Sherilee Coffee, $500 Hot Poop credit
- Paula Hammer, luxury tower suite package from the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center
- Carol Collum, $500 Wenzel Nursery gift card
- Gracie Cortez, citrine earrings from Falkenberg's Jewelers
- Ray Cardenas, YETI cooler and two YETI Colster can insulators donated by Community Bank
- Rose Worth, rodeo ticket package from Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days