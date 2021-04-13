After more than a year of being completely closed, Walla Walla's Department of Licensing office, which administers driver's licenses and identification cards, will be open "by appointment only" beginning April 20, officials announced.
According to a Washington Department of Licensing release on Tuesday, April 13, the appointments are "for people with urgent needs who have no choice but to visit us in person."
The department reiterated that transactions by phone, online or mail are preferred.
"Our expanded online options are your first option," the release stated.
The office was closed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic because two of the office's three workers were considered to be in the "high-risk" category, officials said last month.
The other employee was moved to the Kennewick office. That site and the one in Clarkston were the closest available for area residents to get in-person appointments.
According to a Walla Walla County release, Commissioner Greg Tompkins had been working with the state to get the office opened again.
Things that can now be done via appointment include: first-time driver's licenses, first-time identification cards, enhanced driver's licenses and identification cards, reinstatement of a license, name change on a license, commercial driver's licenses, commercial learner's permits, agricultural permits, occupational restricted licenses and some knowledge and skill tests associated with some of the aforementioned items.
Appointments can be scheduled up to 30 days in advance.
The office is located at 145 Jade St., and its phone number is 509-527-4358.
Online options can be found at dol.wa.gov.