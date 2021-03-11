The Walla Walla-based Department of Licensing office remains closed because of COVID-19-related precautions, leading some of its potential clients to have to schedule visits in Clarkston or Kennewick.
While a number of items can be dealt with online, some operations must be conducted in-person, such as driving evaluations, making the commute to either office necessary for some people.
“At this time, we’re not sure when the Walla Walla office might reopen,” Washington state Department of Licensing spokesperson Rob Wieman said in an email Wednesday, March 10. “Walla Walla-area customers who require in-person services can make an appointment at another office, such as Kennewick or Clarkston, and have the confidence that they’ll be assisted quickly and safely.”
The office closed its doors to the public in March 2020 and hasn’t reopened since.
Walla Walla County Commissioner Greg Tompkins, on his social media page, said he was aware of multiple people in the area who needed access to the office for in-person services.
Tompkins emailed Gov. Jay Inslee’s office and a representative from that office contacted the Department of Licensing. Tompkins posted the entirety of the email they received back from department spokesperson Gigi Zenk in February.
Two employees at the Walla Walla office are in the “high-risk” category of contracting COVID-19 and were reassigned to work remotely for the department’s call center, according to the posted email. The third employee was moved to the Kennewick office to help its operations during the pandemic.
Wieman said the department expanded online resources “significantly” partly in order to deal with a few closures of smaller offices across the state and removed some restrictions that existed prior to the pandemic, such as being required to renew in person for every other license renewal.
Those over the age of 70 and under 24 are also able to renew online for the first time, Wieman said.
The offices that are open are appointment-only, he said, and can be scheduled at dol.wa.gov or by calling 360-902-3900.
While many can renew their Washington driver’s licenses online, certain people, such as those first moving to the state, must apply in person. Certain items, such as vehicle registration, are handled by local governments like the Walla Walla County Licensing Department, which is open at the Walla Walla County Courthouse.
In the midst of this closure, Walla Walla residents also face the ramifications of the Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005.
The implementation of the act was pushed back to Oct. 1 of this year, but still means that many people who want to fly, even domestically, will likely need to have an enhanced driver’s license or enhanced identification card before that date.
The act will also prevent people from entering U.S. military bases without a Real ID-approved form of identification.
More information about the requirements can be found at dhs.gov/real-id.