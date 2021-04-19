A group of local pilots will soon be taking to the skies to stem hunger and prepare for emergencies.
The Walla Walla chapter of DART — Disaster Airlift Response Team — is collecting nonperishable food donations in bins at Plaza Way Safeway through June 12 as part of a statewide disaster preparedness practice drill coming this summer.
Suggested donations include canned protein, like tuna fish, peanut butter, complete canned meals, pet food and hygiene items.
In 2020 the same group delivered more than 3,000 face shields to Walla Walla health care workers and followed up with canine airlifts that transported more than a dozen dogs from Mexico to their “forever homes” in Seattle, according to David Tullis, reporting for the Blue Mountain Chapter of the EAA, or Experimental Aircraft Association.
All Walla Walla food donations and 20% of participating counties' donations will support the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank, organizers said.
Volunteer pilots will gather, transport, then fly the donated items into the Walla Walla Regional Airport as if a real disaster were cutting off the community from supplies and services.
For more information go to Walla Walla Wings on Facebook.