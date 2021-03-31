After 30 years of firefighting, and several years of slapping the bass, Walla Walla Deputy Fire Chief Brad Morris will be singing a new tune as he heads into retirement Wednesday, March 31.
Morris served four years in the U.S. Navy before his firefighting days, including part of that time on a nuclear submarine, according to a release from the city.
He grew up in the Milton-Freewater area, which drew him to a job opening in the Walla Walla Fire Department in 1991. He worked his way up the firefighting ladder and was named to his most recent position in 2007.
Morris has served on multiple committees on the local and state level, taught classes at Walla Walla Community College, “standardized” the city’s ambulance fleet and has been an “all-around nice guy,” the release noted.
Morris will be replaced by Cpt. Eric Wood as the new deputy chief of emergency medical services, and Cpt. John Knowles will become the deputy chief of operations.
“Brad has served our organization and community with the highest of integrity and leadership,” Walla Walla Fire Chief Bob Yancey said in the release. “It has been one of my greatest honors to work with Brad over the years, but more importantly, to consider him my friend.”
Morris also plays bass for the Whiskey Creek Band, a popular local country/rock band that’s played many events and concerts in the Walla Walla Valley.