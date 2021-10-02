A group of at least 100 people gathered at Land Title Plaza in downtown Walla Walla Saturday, Oct. 2, in solidarity with many other similar demonstrations across the U.S. protesting the rise of anti-abortion laws.
Co-organizers Cia Cortinas Rood, 35, Katt Jessee, 28, and Chae Katsel, 22, said they were encouraged by the supportive crowd.
“It’s just a beautiful, peaceful gathering,” Cortinas Rood said.
The organizers said they were also encouraged that no counter-protestors showed up and the event remained peaceful and uplifting.
The nationwide protests come on the heels of a controversial Texas abortion law, that once again revealed the national debate over the country’s landmark Supreme Court ruling — Roe v. Wade in 1973 — that determined a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion is constitutionally protected.
Now, the Supreme Court gets ready to reconvene Monday with a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade on the docket. The move is what spurred the surge of protestors Saturday.
“There’s a sense of urgency, yes,” Cortinas Rood said of the rally in Walla Walla. “But there’s also a real sense of compassion.”
Many people wore shirts and signs at the event showing their support of Roe v. Wade and access to abortion, with messages like: “Texas, stay out from under our skirts!” and “Abortion saves lives.”
Cortinas Rood addressed the crowd briefly. She called on the crowd to respect the Native American heritage of the land on which they stood, called for men to be supportive of women and to end patriarchal overreach, called for support of women who’ve had abortions, and encouraged support of local organizations such as Planned Parenthood and Triple Point Walla Walla.
“Today we gather to stand with women, no matter your pronoun or gender identity,” Rood said. “We gather to support and uphold our reproductive rights. To think that we are still fighting this fight shows truly how much work there is to be done ... The oppression of women, people of color, indigenous and LGBTQ communities have come to the light of the mainstream.”
People cheered on Cortinas Rood throughout the speech and many hugs and tears were seen afterward.
“We have to push back as a collective,” said Cortinas Rood. “Women should not have to seek medial care underground once again.”
The event also featured some volunteers running security and making sure the sidewalk stayed clear for other pedestrians. The organizers also encouraged folks to stay separated and remain masked in light of COVID-19.
Co-organizer Jessee said the group wasn’t sure what they would plan for the future, but if Roe v. Wade is struck down, they would certainly rally again.
All in all, Cortinas Rood said, she felt the gathering showed the best of Walla Walla’s people.
