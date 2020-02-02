Walla Walla Democrat announces run for 16th District Position 1

A Walla Walla native and career nurse has announced her candidacy for the 16th Legislative District Position 1 seat.
Frances Chvatal announced Friday she will run as a Democrat for the spot currently held by Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser.
Jenkin has said he plans to run for the state Senate seat of Maureen Walsh, R-College Place, in the next election. Walsh intends to retire at the end of her term next January.
The official candidate filing period is May 11-15.
Chvatal — pronounced “Kwattle” — said in the announcement health care and agriculture will be two issues at the heart of her campaign.
She was described in the release as “a proud daughter of Eastern Washington” who will represent with integrity, honesty and community awareness the legislative district that covers all of Walla Walla and Columbia counties, plus portions of Benton and Franklin counties.
“I am thrilled that Frances Chvatal is running for the state house seat, because she brings with her a wealth of experience on a topic — health care — that is so critically important to so many people in this district,” said Everett Maroon, chair of the 16th Legislative District Democrats, in a prepared statement.
“Her thoughtfulness, her knowledge of our area and its needs and her passion for public service are all tremendously important for bringing our region into the 21st century, and she will be a wonderful delegate for us when she is in Olympia.”
Born in Walla Walla, she and her siblings grew up on a farm in Touchet, where she attended school. She credits her upbringing on the farm with instilling her hard work ethic.
Chvatal earned her bachelor of science in nursing at Washington State University, graduating in 1983. After that, she spent a decade working in direct patient care settings.
In 1990, she married Ron Kammer and became stepmother to his two children. The two also have two daughters together and four grandchildren.
In 1993 the couple returned to Walla Walla to be closer to family and raise their kids. Chvatal continued her career in health — to which she attributes her foundation in relating to people and problem solving — as a clinical nurse leader for 22 years and quality analyst over the last four years. She maintains that role today.
Her community service includes the St. Mary Community Ministry Board since 2015, three years on the city of Walla Walla’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, and volunteer time at the warming center and as a lector at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
More information on her campaign is available at electFrancesChvatal.com or electfrances@gmail.com.