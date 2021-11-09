Voters and candidates in local Walla Walla County races are going to have to wait another day to see the results of the 2021 general elections.
While Tuesday, Nov. 9 was supposed to be last day that a substantial number of new ballots would be counted for local elections in Walla Walla County, elections officials reported Tuesday evening that an earlier bomb threat at the county courthouse has delayed that process by at least another day.
Law enforcement was notified Tuesday morning of a suspicious package at the courthouse and determined that the building should be evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The courthouse was not reopened for over two hours.
Over 12,100 votes had been counted as of Friday, Nov. 5, and it had previously been estimated that another 3,700 votes would be posted Tuesday, enough to potentially change the leaders in several key races. However, due in part to the bomb threat, only 199 votes were added to the publicly available tally.
The preliminary results of no races were changed by that minor update. Elections officials expect to publish the results of most of the remaining votes on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
