This Memorial Day, one poignant stop could be the monument near Fort Walla Walla Museum on Myra Road that honors the local men who died during World War II.
And to complete the ode to the fallen, you can even read a miniature biography on all 93 of them, thanks to the work now completed by Neil and Sherilyn Jacobson.
The book, “Infamy and Beyond: Servicemen from Walla Walla County, WA, Who Died in WWII,” is available in paperback exclusively at Fort Walla Walla Museum’s gift shop or its website.
The project essentially went hand-in-hand with the creation of the monument, the Jacobsons said.
“There were quite a few unusual things that don’t usually go along with publishing a book,” Sherilyn Jacobson said. “Because ... this turned out to be one of many offshoots from being involved in building the World War II monument.”
The duo began collaborating with team of volunteers building the monument early on and stuck with the project all the way up to its dedication in 2018.
“One thing led to another,” Sherilyn Jacobson said. “And then — being masters of overkill — we wound up with a 400-page book.”
Their research even helped complete the monument to a greater extent.
Two soldiers had been left off, they discovered during their perusing.
Luckily, the monument was designed with the idea that more names could be added, they said.
The process for the Jacobsons was a labor of love and longevity. The two veterans took the past two years and essentially any free time they had and poured it into the research and writing of the book.
Some of the content was also used in a U-B supplement written by former U-B reporter Andy Porter and former U-B editor Tom Skeen. Porter was one of the final reviewers of the book, along with museum volunteer Kathy Stritzel who poured over microfilm of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin at Whitman College’s Penrose Library for pictures of the soldiers.
What resulted is one of the most in-depth historical books written about Walla Walla County and its people.
“It was hard to know where to stop,” Sherilyn Jacobson said.
The book is broken into sections of “theaters of war” — where each man was when he died. The servicemen of Walla Walla County were spread far and wide, representing the far reaches of the global conflict from the Pacific theater to the European front.
Neil Jacobson researched each battle, helping connect each man’s life journey to the place where he died.
Not only did the soldiers go far and wide, but much of the county and its people were connected to the conflict through family members, war bond drives, bandage making and other various endeavors.
“Best estimate is probably somewhere upwards of 3,800, maybe 4,000, maybe even more ... were involved in the war effort in some way,” Sherilyn Jacobson said.
There may be some ruffled feathers about the U.S. Coast Guard being left off the monument, but nobody from Walla Walla County died during World War II while serving in the Coast Guard, the researchers found.
The Jacobsons hope that readers flipping through the pages of the book become as engaged with each person memorialized as they did in the writing process.
“Following them through everything, it was just like I knew them,” Neil Jacobson said. “Personally, it was just rewarding for me.”
Thousands of books have been authored about World War II, and many more could be written, the Jacobsons agreed.
Their hope is that the memory of the soldiers’ sacrifices is realized in the memorial and the book.
Now history buffs, family members and area residents should all be able to bond over the shared experience that the book brings, bridging a Valley connection to the greatest global conflict in history.
The book retails for $25, plus tax. Proceeds go toward paying for its publication, and anything above and beyond that amount will be given to the museum, the authors said.