Walla Walla County officials will conduct a meeting to receive input from the community on a local wildfire plan.
According to a release from county Emergency Management, the virtual meeting is an annual glimpse at the Mill Creek and Walla Walla Community Wildfire Protection Plan, although there was no meeting in 2020 because of pandemic-related restrictions.
This year's meeting takes place June 11 via WebEx or phone. The WebEx meeting will start at 10 a.m. online at ubne.ws/firemeeting. To attend by phone, call 408-418-9388 and use meeting code 1871-72-6059.
The wildfire plan can be reviewed at bit.ly/34JwE0y.
The plan was first developed in 2017 by a local committee, the city of Walla Walla and the Oregon Department of Forestry with facilitation and support by Northwest Management Inc., of Moscow, Idaho.
The plan is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to clarify and refine priorities for the protection of life, property, critical infrastructure and ecosystems in the wildland–urban interface on both public and private land, according to the release.
FEMA classes wildland-urban interface zones as particularly dangerous during fire season because they sit between developed and undeveloped areas.
People unable to attend the June 11 meeting can email comments to emd@co.walla-walla.wa.us.