For the first time ever, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office will host an online roundtable, or community discussion, open to any and all residents for attendance.
In-person roundtables have been hosted in various towns throughout the county for many years, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Sheriff’s Office opted for an online forum, providing information and a chance for residents to voice questions, comments or concerns.
The virtual event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, and available on Webex at ubne.ws/roundtable. People also can call 408-418-9388 and enter access code 146 428 5832.
Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said he is unsure how many people will join the discussion. Roundtable gatherings in Burbank tend to draw residents typically, while the events in other communities have up to 10 attendees.
“It will be an interesting event to see what kind of response the citizens of Walla Walla County show for Thursday,” he said.