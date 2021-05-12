The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office will be offering free boat inspections Saturday, May 15, as boaters begin to wade into the water sports season.
According to a social media post, marine patrol deputies will be at Sportsman's Warehouse, 1638 W. Poplar St., from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday for the courtesy inspections.
In an effort to encourage boaters to get the preseason safety checks, deputies will be giving the first five attendees gift cards to Sportsman's Warehouse, donated by the store.
Safety issues deputies could address include life jackets, faulty parts, registration tags, flares and fire hydrants.
All types of water vessels, including canoes, kayaks and paddleboards, are required by state law to have life jackets on board.
Walla Walla County deputies patrol the Snake and Columbia rivers on the county's western and northern borders.