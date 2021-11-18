Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office personnel are growing out their facial hair this month for No Shave November, or Movember, as the deputies call it.
The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Providence St. Mary’s Foundation to help raise funds for local cancer patients through Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center.
To participate, deputies are pledging a minimum of $50 each. They are also collecting Movember donations, all of which will be used for local support of Walla Walla cancer patients.
Donate at ubne.ws/movember.
The Sheriff’s Office also would like to highlight ways to support those in the community battling cancer. The office shared these tips via Facebook.
- Visit. Cancer patients and caregivers are still people, and they want to see you, talk to you and laugh with you.
- Listen. Ask questions to show you care but let your friend or loved one lead the conversation.
- Pray.
- Find a way to help and just do it. Don't ask if there's anything you can do. Chances are your friend will just say thank you and won't ask you to help.
- Tell a joke.
- Send a Facebook message, text message, email or card. Or, better yet, pick up the phone. Anything to show you're thinking of your friend.
- Help with the laundry or cleaning.
- Take a meal to the family. It's great if it's a home-cooked meal but picking up food at a favorite restaurant will be equally appreciated. Just be sure you find out if there are any foods the patient needs to avoid or has developed an aversion to during cancer treatment.
- Volunteer to look after the children or pets.
