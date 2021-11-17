The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its second virtual round table discussion at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Residents who tune in can expect to learn more about new laws, staffing, Sheriff’s Office employees, budgeting and more. The information provided at the event is similar to what is presented in the Sheriff’s updates at Monday Commissioner meetings, Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Richard Schram noted.
It is also a time for residents to express concerns, ask questions and start a dialogue with their law enforcement officers and employees.
Round table events are led by the Sheriff or a member of the command staff.
“These are meant to be conversational and provide the public frequent access to us in their regions of our county,” Schram said.
Sheriff’s Round Tables started about 10 years ago with Sheriff Turner, according to Schram, and have been continued by Sheriff Crider.
Round Tables were typically held in-person prior to the COVID-19 uptick last year, when the Sheriff’s Office tested out an online meeting space. A few in-person meetings were held in Prescott and Burbank this summer, but when pandemic numbers rose again, round tables returned to a virtual format.
“The goal is to be transparent, available and informative to our community,” Schram said.
The link to attend the virtual round table is ubne.ws/soroundtable.
