A 61-year-old Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputy died Monday, after 41 years in law enforcement.

John W. King, who served in various capacities at the Sheriff’s Office since March 2013, started his career in May 1979 in California, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office release.

His death was believed to be from “natural causes,” WWCSO Chief Deputy Richard Schram wrote in an email, and his local family was “very private.”

King worked for various agencies, including the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Fullerton Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency, and Los Angeles Police Department, according to the release.

Most recently, he was chief criminal deputy, chief of operations, and reserve deputy at the WWCSO, according to the release. He also had begun teaching for the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.

“Anyone who knew John was drawn to him; it was unavoidable. His vast knowledge and insight into all things were astounding; he could have written a best seller ... John was fair and honest, and you always knew where you stood with him. He truly was someone to idolize,” according to the release.