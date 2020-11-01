By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The Walla Walla County Rural Library District begins its next pandemic chapter Monday.
After months of closure from the pandemic, the district opens doors at most of its branches for appointment-only service. The one exception is the Plaza branch, which closed Saturday, district Executive Director Rhonda Gould said in an announcement.
Patrons of that branch will be encouraged to use services at the new College Place location, expected to officially open mid-November. In the meantime, curbside service is available in College Place on Meadowbrook Boulevard.
The opening of the branch fulfills a longtime desire for the community to have library services. In August 2019, voters there opted to annex into the rural library district.
Appointments at its in-person branches will be 20 minutes long. Masks will be required of users, and walk-ins will not be allowed.
During appointments, patrons can browse the collections or use the computers. Curbside delivery of materials will still be available, and users are encouraged to continue using the service, Gould said.
For more information, call 509-527-3284.