Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed three COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, Oct. 6.
County health officials were notified that a woman in her 30s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, that tested positive for COVID-19 have since died, according to a press release. Officials did not specify whether any of the deceased had preexisting conditions that increased their risk of severe complications from infection.
This brings the total COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began to 91.
As of Wednesday morning, county health officials reported that there have been 8,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 517 active cases. Active cases include one Washington State Penitentiary inmate and five WSP staff. There are currently 11 people hospitalized who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Department of Community Health has resources are available for those feeling the stressful impacts of COVID-19 at covidwwc.com/struggling-to-cope or email health@co.walla-walla.wa.us. Both English and Spanish language assistance is available.
For information about vaccines, visit covidwwc.com/vaccine.
