Walla Walla County releases information about flood recovery requirements

Walla Walla County has released flood-recovery information to residents cleaning up after the Valley’s early February flood including tips on county permit requirements and outdoor burning regulations.
Those returning and cleaning up their homes should know that mold or sewage could have contaminated their dwelling, according to a release from the county Community Development Department.
Recommendations on this are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at ubne.ws/recommendations.
Information about disinfecting water systems, wells and septic systems is available at ubne.ws/disinfecting.
Residents are also advised to thoroughly document the condition of buildings by photographing the inside and outside of all affected areas, the release stated.
Temporary emergency repairs and cleaning can happen prior to obtaining permits, the release stated, to prevent mold or mildew from spreading.
That includes removing or disposing of damaged carpeting, wallboard, insulation and contents; hosing or scrubbing, cleaning floors and addressing wall ductwork; covering holes and windows; and removing sagging ceilings, shoring broken foundations and other safety precautions.
People repairing and rebuilding structures must obtain permits from the Community Development Department before doing the work, according to a release.
Substantial Development Assessment and Floodplain Development Permit are required for repairing, replacing or altering items such as roofs, walls, siding, plaster, cabinets, flooring, electrical systems, plumbing, hearing, air conditioning and foundations. For more information, visit ubne.ws/floodplain.
For construction and repair in the Special Flood Hazard Area, permits are required as part of the county’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program, the release stated, which ensures owners are eligible for flood insurance, disaster assistance, grants and loans and buyout funds.
For repairs costing 50% or more of a structure’s pre-flood value, conditions apply, such as elevating the structure to reduce the possibility of future flood damage. For more information, visit ubne.ws/hazardarea.
Building permits are available at ubne.ws/permits. For more information, call 509-524-2610.
Burning vegetation from the flood has been authorized for residents without individual permits by the Washington State Department of Ecology, as the Board of County Commissioners received a “blanket burn permit.” However county and state regulations apply, such as not burning garbage or construction or demolition debris, the release stated.
Dumpsters are available at Walla Walla County Fire District 4’s station 45, 6549 Mill Creek Road, and at the intersection of Mill Creek and Scenic Loop roads. Daily burn decisions are available by calling 509-524-2612.
Sensitive environment areas could have been affected by the flood, including shorelines, the release stated. The county, state and federal agencies have jurisdiction over those areas.
Emergency actions to prevent threats to life, health, safety, welfare or immediate damage risk to homes are allowed, as the timeframe likely is too short for applicable regulations. However, actions should be limited to those necessary to eliminate immediate threat and should be reported to the Community Development Department, which may require further action.