Officials announced Tuesday, April 27, a state grant was secured this week to help restore and preserve the exterior of the Walla Walla County Courthouse at 315 W. Main St.
According to a release from the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners, the county was notified that the legislative caucus of the 16th District — state representatives Mark Klicker and Skyler Rude and state Sen. Perry Dozier — was able to support the funding in the state budget, finalized this past weekend at the end of the 105th legislative session.
The $1.2 million will be used to restore and preserve the exterior of the historic building, including its intricate stonework, according to the release.
"This grant will help ensure the Walla Walla County historic courthouse ... will be preserved for generations," said commissioners Jenny Mayberry, Greg Tompkins and Todd Kimball in the jointly signed release.
The grant comes from the Washington state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation's Historic County Courthouse Grant Rehabilitation Program. The county applied for the grant in 2020 and was notified by a steering committee that the grant would be recommended for the 2021-23 biennium.
The grant's existence became known when a committee began looking for ways to preserve the old Walla Walla County Jail that stands just to the west of the Courthouse and is used mainly for storage. The discussions then led to the Courthouse, too, and Tompkins began researching how to make it happen, the release noted.
County officials are still seeking funding for the old jail building, which needs both renovation and an assessment of its structural integrity, according to the release.
The courthouse was completed in 1916 and the former jail in 1906. The exterior stonework is made from Indiana limestone over reinforced concrete, according to historian Stephen Wilen.
